Allison Williams marries Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon have become married.

The 37-year-old M3gan star has been in a relationship with 42-year-old The Last Kingdom actor Dreymon since 2019 and they became engaged in December 2022.

Now it has been revealed that the happy couple have quietly tied-the-knot without fanfare.

Suspicions of the nuptials were first raised on Monday when The Guardian published an interview with Williams in which she causally referred to Dreymon as her husband.

Discussing childcare, she told the publication, "I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn't have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I'm here."

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that nuptials had taken place, declaring, "Allison Williams is married!"

The now husband and wife have long been secretive about their private life - revealing in April 2022 that they had welcomed a son named Arlo together the year before.

Earlier this week, Williams opened up about the dramatic arrival of her son.

She told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "From the moment I arrived, pre-epidural, every time I had a contraction... his heart rate would go down.

"Huge trauma. Deeply stressful. I realised in that moment that I hadn't thought about the possibility of having a C-section."

She revealed this was the first time she'd ever had surgery, recalling, "There I was being told that this had to happen.

"And that was just like a profoundly scary moment where I realised like, 'Oh my God. I'm about to have surgery for the first time. And this all just feels extremely scary and not what I was picturing.'"