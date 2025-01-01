Anna Wintour quits Vogue

Anna Wintour is quitting Vogue after editing the magazine for decades.

The 75-year-old British editor has been at the helm of the American edition of the iconic magazine since 1988 but will now bow out.

While the formidable editor-in-chief is stepping away from the glossy fashion bible, she will reportedly stay on at publishing house Condé Nast in an overseeing capacity.

Fashion Week Daily broke the news on Thursday, reporting, "Anna Wintour is stepping down from her role at American Vogue.

"Wintour - who's led American Vogue as editor-in-chief for 37 years - announced the news in a staff meeting on Wednesday morning. The (publication) will be seeking a new head of editorial content."

The report added, "However, she will continue to hold her dual positions as Vogue's global chief content offer and Condé Nast's chief content officer, where she oversees all of Condé's international titles aside from The New Yorker."

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter noted a variety of movements within Conde Nast, with the publisher making changes at other titles.

They noted, "Condé Nast has been restructuring many of its marquee brands, with Vogue veteran Mark Guiducci taking the helm at Vanity Fair as global editorial director, following the exit of editor-in-chief Radhika Jones."

And added that Wintour will be able to spend more time "managing the brand's global output, as well as the other Condé Nast publications."

Wintour has been revered - and feared - in her role, with the painfully strict character Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada novels and film said to be based on the prolific editor.

Meryl Streep famously played the character in the 2006 film - and even bagged an Oscar nomination for her icy performance.