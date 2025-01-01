Brian Wilson's cause of death revealed

Brian Wilson's cause of death has been revealed.

The 82-year-old singer died of "respiratory arrest," according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Other causes of death listed sepsis and cystitis, with associated factors including neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease.

The Beach Boys founder and singer's death was announced on 11 June.

In early 2024, after the death of his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter, Wilson's family filed to place him under a conservatorship, claiming he had a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

The filing stated that Wilson was "unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." However, he was still able to "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Wilson founded the Beach Boys in 1961, along with his brothers Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Love, and school friend Al Jardine. Brian wrote hit songs including Good Vibrations, Wouldn't It Be Nice and God Only Knows.

He spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse throughout his career. In his middle age, he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which involves hallucinations, depression and paranoia.