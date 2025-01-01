Ryan Reynolds accused of 'buying' his way onto Time cover

Ryan Reynolds has been accused of "buying" his way on to Time magazine's cover.

The actor and owner of Wrexham F.C has appeared on the cover of the prestigious publication, for a feature titled, "How Ryan Reynolds Rewrote the Script for Celebrity Entrepreneurs."

His production company and marketing business, Maximum Effort, is on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

However, people on social media were quick to call out the timing of the feature - which features the back of Ryan's head on the cover - as it's been released as Ryan and his wife Blake Lively continue their legal battle against Blake's It Ends With Us co-star.

"Everything he's been exposed for, and this is the headline? Come on," one commenter posted. Another added, "That cash envelope from Reynolds must have been HUUGE."

Another chimed in, saying, "These two (Reynolds and Lively) keep on buying themselves good publicity, it's so exhausting and sickening."

In the article, Ryan, 48, didn't comment directly about the ongoing legal battle. However, he admitted that he doesn't define himself by specific moments.

"I can read something that says, 'He should be drawn and quartered.' I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless," he said. "None of us are comprised of our best moments. None of us are defined by our worst moments. We are something in the middle."

The Deadpool star credited Blake and their four children with keeping him grounded.

"My value comes from having four kids and a good marriage. My self-worth isn't farmed out to any one thing that isn't under the roof of my home," he said.