Brad Pitt's home broken into

Brad Pitt's home has been broken into by burglars.

The actor's house in Los Angeles was broken into after thieves scaled a fence into the front area of the property, and broke a window to enter the house. Brad, 61, was not at home at the time.

The thieves took an unknown amount of miscellaneous property, according to NBC News. The value of the items isn't yet known.

The house was reportedly "ransacked," and police are looking at surveillance video from the home and the area.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed a break-in occurred at 10.30p.m on Wednesday at a Los Feliz residence, although they did not confirm who lived in or owned the home. They are searching for three suspects.

Brad is currently on a worldwide promotional tour for his new movie, F1, and was in London on Tuesday.

His girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, has been on tour with him.

At the London premiere of the movie, Brad reunited on the red carpet with his former Interview with a Vampire co-star, Tom Cruise, 62.

The Hollywood superstars appeared in the cult 1994 film together and haven't been seen on a red carpet together since the early 2000s.