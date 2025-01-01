Charlize Theron's daughters wept over her 'real mullet' haircut

Charlize Theron has revealed her daughters wept when they saw her new mullet haircut.

The Oscar winner surprised the 'very girly' youngsters with a dramatic new look - and they were not impressed.

"I was in my bathroom and I was getting it cut and it had been already coloured," Charlize, 49, recalled during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, "and I just remember looking over and they both came into the room really excited, and then they just both froze."

The Hancock star explained her daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9, didn't hold back on letting her know they were devastated by the change.

"One started crying. One literally started bawling her eyes out," she admitted, adding both daughters were, "mostly very girly, and they think of me as a princess, and they want mom to look like a princess."

Charlize added she later let her daughter know that how people chose to style themselves needed to be their decision to make.

"I had to actually sit down with her and say, 'We all get to be who we want to be, and right now, mom wants to wear a mullet. I don't tell you what to do with your hair'."