Nicholas Hoult reveals 'awkward' run-in with Superman star

Nicholas Hoult has revealed he shared an "awkward" run-in with his Superman co-star David Corenswet.

The actor found himself in an uncomfortable spot after one of his auditions for the movie.

While Nicholas, 35, played evil Lex Luthor in the new movie, he originally tried out for the titular role - and was horrified when he bumped into David at the audition.

"This is very awkward. Yes, I auditioned for Superman," Nicholas told Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host, Diego Luna.

"I walked out of doing one of my audition scenes, and I was like, 'Yeah, not bad. Okay,'" he said.

"And I walked around the corner, and there were lots of shadows on the studio lot, and then one ray of sunshine. And David had taken a seat in this ray of sunshine and was sitting there, like, charging up from the sun... like Superman does, getting his power."

Nicholas explained that after introducing himself, he sized up the competition and found himself lacking.

"I walked over to say hello, and he stood up, and I was like, 'Goddamn, he's about an inch taller than me. Look at his hair. Look at his jawline,'" he joked.

"And then he started speaking, and I shook his hand, and I was like, 'His hands are a bit bigger than me.' And then he spoke, and I was like, 'Oh, his voice is a little bit deeper too.'"