Kate Winslet 'thrilled' to join King Charles III's environmental nonprofit

Kate Winslet has revealed she is "thrilled" to join King Charles' environmental foundation.

The Titanic star revealed she wants to promote "field to fork" farming in her new ambassadorial role for The King's Foundation, a non-profit that "works globally to create sustainable communities through our placemaking projects", per its website.

Kate, 49, explained she and the 76-year-old monarch had long shared a "passion" for taking care of the planet.

"One of my passions is exploring ways that we can protect and promote the natural world, something I have in common with His Majesty," she shared.

"I am so thrilled to become an ambassador for The King's Foundation, particularly as the charity celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, The King's Foundation does such fantastic work to prioritise and protect nature and our wonderful planet."

The Lee actress added she had a special interest in promoting "field to fork farming" and hoped to use her role to give young people access to rural work opportunities.

"In particular championing field to fork farming, as well as getting young people outdoors and learning about our beautiful countryside," she reflected, "and how we can all play a part in protecting its future, all things that are deeply important to me and to so many of us."

Kate joined the foundation alongside existing ambassadors Sirs Rod Stewart, 80, and David Beckham, 50.