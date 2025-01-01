Eliza Dushku pivots to psychedelic counselling career

Eliza Dushku has pivoted to a new career as a psychedelic counsellor.

The Buffy star completed a master's degree in clinical mental health counselling, eight years after she walked away from Hollywood.

Eliza, 44, shared a video of herself walking across the stage at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts and declared the new career her "calling".

"Graduating with my master's degree (!!) feels like more than an achievement - it feels like a deep calling realized," the Bring It On star wrote in a lengthy caption to accompany the clip. "True growth, energy, and passion - manifested."

The Dollhouse actor added she had spent "nearly a decade" conducting the "inner work" necessary to achieve her goal of becoming a qualified mental health worker.

"Today, I stand grounded and ready to support others on their journeys of becoming - through self-discovery, healing, and transformation," she wrote. "The connectedness I feel in holding safe, compassionate space for those who seek the undertaking is such lifeblood now. To possibility. hope, and healing, all."

Eliza previously spoke about her own psychedelic healing journey after alleged sexual assaults and harassment by former colleagues on more than one set, telling Boston Magazine that "psychedelic-assisted therapy" had helped her feel "safe in my body and in my life, naming and telling the truth about things".