Mission: Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin dies

Legendary composer and pianist Lalo Schifrin has died.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the music icon's son Ryan Schifrin announced that his father "peacefully" passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 93.

Ryan confirmed Schifrin had died due to complications of pneumonia.

Born Boris Claudio Schifrin in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1932, Schifrin studied piano as a child, and as a young man, formed a jazz orchestra.

After moving to Los Angeles in the early 1960s, the composer landed work scoring films and TV shows, with his most recognisable compositions being the theme music of the TV series, Mission: Impossible.

He also composed the theme for the detective show Mannix and the scores for 1967's Cool Hand Luke, 1974's The Four Musketeers, 1979's The Amityville Horror, and the Rush Hour trilogy.

In addition, he collaborated with Clint Eastwood a number of times, including the Dirty Harry films.

In the '90s, Schifrin wrote arrangements for The Three Tenors concerts, including the first time Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, and José Carreras performed together before the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final in Italy.

Over the course of his career, Schifrin won four Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, and received six Academy Award nominations. He was bestowed with an Honorary Academy Award in 2018 in recognition of his dedication to the industry.

Reflecting on his work in an interview for The Associated Press at the time, Schifrin described his delight at the enduring popularity of the Mission: Impossible theme, which is also used for the Tom Cruise movie franchise.

"To me, it was a surprise that the theme became so popular with people," he told the outlet. "I went to write something simple. And over time it became so popular and I'm so happy about it."

Schifrin is survived by his wife Donna, sons Ryan and William, and daughter Frances.