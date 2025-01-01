Dukes of Hazzard actor Rick Hurst dies at 79

Dukes of Hazzard actor Rick Hurst has died at 79.

The U.S. actor, best known for starring in the action-comedy series in the late 1970s and early '80s, died on Thursday, his wife Candace Kaniecki has confirmed.

Speaking to TMZ, Kaniecki announced that her husband had passed away unexpectedly in Los Angeles. The cause of death is unclear.

The tragic news comes just days before Hurst was due to appear at a fan event at a Dukes of Hazzard-themed museum in Tennessee on 3 July. However, the museum, Cooter's Place, recently announced on Facebook that the event would have to be rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Hurst rose to fame in the late 1970s when he landed the role of Deputy Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard alongside the likes of Catherine Bach and John Schneider. He was a recurring character for the first two seasons, later reprising his role in the third and fourth.

He also starred in the 1997 TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! and its 2000 follow-up, The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood.

Hurst also appeared in the TV shows Sanford and Son, M*A*S*H, The Bob Newhart Show, The Partridge Family, and Gunsmoke. His film appearances include History of the World: Part I and The Cat from Outer Space.

Hurst is survived by his wife, Candace, and their actor son, Ryan, who is known for TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead.