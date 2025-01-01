Steven Spielberg promises to never retire from movie industry

Steven Spielberg has no intention of retiring from the filmmaking business.

The 78-year-old directing legend made the vow as he unveiled the Steven Spielberg Theater, a 250-seat screening room on the Universal Pictures lot, on Thursday.

According to footage posted on social media by The Hollywood Reporter, the Jaws filmmaker concluded his speech by saying, "Just know that I loved all of you and I'm making a lot of movies and I have no plans - ever - to retire."

Spielberg's declaration was met with cheers and applause from the audience, which included many of his collaborators like Jeff Goldblum, Ke Huy Quan, Seth Rogen, Vin Diesel, Dakota Fanning and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Inside his namesake movie theatre, the Indiana Jones director revealed to the publication which genre he still hopes to tackle in the future.

"(I still have) an appetite for a Western which I will someday hopefully do... It's something that's eluded me for all of these decades," he shared.

Universal Pictures bosses gave Spielberg his first studio film with 1971's Duel, and he has collaborated with them several times over the decades, on features such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Fablemans.

He is currently working with the studio on his top-secret upcoming project, which stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo. He presented the star-studded audience with a sneak peek of his untitled sci-fi movie, which is due to be released in June 2026.