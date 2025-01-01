Brenda Song had to convince Disney bosses to let her star in The Social Network

Brenda Song has revealed that she had to convince Disney bosses to let her appear in the 2010 movie The Social Network.

The 37-year-old found fame by playing hotel heiress London Tipton on Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody between 2005 and 2008 and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011.

During a recent appearance at the Bentonville Film Festival, where she received the Virtuoso Award, Song opened up about how the show impacted her movie career and her efforts to score more mature film roles.

While Disney nixed some of those opportunities, Song fought hard for her role in David Fincher's The Social Network and convinced Gary Marsh, then-president and COO for Disney branded television, to let her do it.

"I was just like, 'I am an actor. When you hired me, I was not a hotel heiress. If I have ever done anything in my personal life to ever draw bad attention to your company, I understand. But this is the last season of the show, and this is the opportunity of a lifetime,'" Song recalled telling Marsh, reports Variety.

The Running Point star added, "I was so fortunate, they were so supportive. They allowed me to do this film that truly changed my life."

Song played Andrew Garfield's on-screen love interest, Christy Lee, in the film, which was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Citing one example where Disney shut down her attempt to transition to mainstream roles, the star revealed studio bosses wouldn't allow her to pursue a part in Clint Eastwood's 2008 film Gran Torino due to the subject matter.

"The character had an intended sexual assault scene, so Disney nixed it," she shared. "And I was very upset, but I was like, 'OK, I guess it didn't work out.'"

Aaron Sorkin is currently working on The Social Network: Part II, which he will write and direct.