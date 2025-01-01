Charlize Theron unimpressed by potential suitors on celebrity dating app

Charlize Theron stopped using the celebrity dating app Raya because she was unimpressed by her potential suitors.

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed the rumour that she is on Raya, an exclusive dating app for celebrities and other high-profile individuals, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday.

However, she noted that she stopped being an active user after going on two dates and discovering her matches had lied on their profiles.

"I don't do anything with it," Theron told host Cohen, who confirmed he is also a subscriber. "A friend put me on it, I went on two dates, and then I just kind of (stopped)."

Sharing more about the types of men she would see on the app, the 49-year-old continued, "Every guy has a Burning Man picture and they're a CEO, like of nothing, or like a fitness (person). And then you meet with them and they're not, and they just say it upfront! I'm like, 'Well, why did you put that on your thing (profile)?'"

Summing up her experience with Raya, the Mad Max: Fury Road star stated, "No, I don't like it."

Theron was first rumoured to be on Raya in November last year after she split up with model Alex Dimitrijevic.

The South African star was previously in a relationship with Irish actor Stuart Townsend between 2001 and 2009 and Sean Penn between 2013 and 2015.

Theron is the mother of two adopted daughters - Jackson, 11, and August, nine.

She appeared on the show to promote her new action movie, The Old Guard 2, which will premiere on Netflix on 2 July.