Allison Williams infuriated by 'aspirational mom content' on social media

Allison Williams becomes "filled with rage" whenever she sees "aspirational" parenting content on social media.

The Girls actress, who shares a three-year-old son named Arlo with her husband, Alexander Dreymon, believes the videos are damaging to mothers by making them feel like they're failing at parenting if they don't maintain "insane standards".

"(I am) filled with rage about the majority of Instagram and TikTok 'mom content' - the aspirational version of it, anyway. I think it's poisonous (and) it really only exists to make people feel bad about themselves, maybe under the guise of wanting to motivate people, but the impact is so painful," the 37-year-old told The Guardian.

Allison went on to describe an unrealistic video in which an influencer made the perfect packed lunch filled with nutritious food, without honestly sharing how she had so much time to dedicate to that task.

"I'm just like, show your work. Show me a clock. Like, what day was this filmed?" she continued with a laugh. "I cannot stand artifice about creating an expectation of what someone should be able to achieve that is totally unreasonable. Who is that helping?"

The Get Out star noted that she and her actor partner are only able to balance parenthood and work because they have a nanny.

"I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn't have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I'm here," she stated. "None of this is possible without her, and we're so grateful."

Allison explores the topics of parenting, motherhood, ageing and more on her new podcast Landlines, which launched earlier this month.

The star met Alexander on the set of their 2020 movie Horizon Line, and they got engaged in 2022. It is unclear when they got married.

Their son was born in late 2021.