Hilarie Burton hopes to play The Walking Dead character again

Hilarie Burton hopes she will appear alongside her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead universe again.

The One Tree Hill actress made an appearance as Morgan's character's late wife, Lucille, in a flashback in the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead in 2021, and shocked fans by briefly reprising the role in the spin-off, Dead City, earlier this month.

While a third season of Dead City hasn't been announced, Burton hopes she will play Lucille opposite Morgan as Negan again in the future.

"Anytime Jeff asks me to do anything, the answer is always yes," she told People. "He pushes me in a good way. And I really like that group of people. We've been with them for so long that it's always a nice reunion."

In her latest appearance in the season finale, Negan hallucinates Lucille and apologises for failing to keep her alive after a cancer diagnosis, and she gives him a pep talk and makes him focus on the ways he helped her when she was sick.

"That was an important moment that gives him permission to move forward," Burton added. "I think Negan is hilarious and really dynamic to watch when he's at his worst. Lucille will continue to haunt him and hopefully pop up whenever he needs a pep talk because I like him bad."

Morgan, who stars in the spin-off alongside Lauren Cohan, previously told the publication that he has been trying to reunite with his wife on-screen for years.

"We've been trying to figure out a way to bring her back into the show since she came on the first time. I always wanted her back," he stated.

Morgan, who joined The Walking Dead universe as Negan in 2016, has been married to Burton since 2019, and they have two children.