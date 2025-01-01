John Cena addresses Coyote vs. Acme’s fate

John Cena is thrilled ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is finally getting a theatrical release.

The Looney Tunes movie was shelved by Warner Bros. in February 2024 as a tax write-off despite being completed, but the distribution rights were later purchased by Ketchup Entertainment and ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is now slated to hit the silver screen next year.

Cena, 48, is thankful ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is getting the chance to see the light of day, and admitted it was “tough” when the film was initially scrapped.

When Screen Rant asked the WWE star how he felt about Coyote vs. Acme’s upcoming theatrical release, he replied: “Rewarding, certainly for everybody [who was] a part of the project. Anytime you put your heart and soul into something and it gets shelved, it is tough.

“Again, it ain’t my sandbox, so I completely understand those decisions, but the fact that companies could talk together and the movie could get shown.”

Cena added he was excited for fans to see ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ now that “it’s out of the dusty box”.

He said: “We do what we do to try to entertain, and I know the audiences that were able to see ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ were entertained. So hopefully that audience grows larger.

“I just saw it for the first time very recently. It’s a bunch of fun and man, I’m glad it’s out of the dusty box.”

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ - which also stars Will Forte, Lana Condor, Eric Bauza and Jeff Bergman - sees Coyote sue the Acme Corporation for their unreliable products that have thwarted his attempts to catch the Road Runner.

Before ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ was saved by Ketchup Entertainment, Cena - who plays the main antagonist, Acme’s lawyer in the film - admitted he wished the project was “given a chance” by Warner Bros.

He told TheWrap: “There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul.

“And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie.”