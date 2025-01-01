Jason Isaacs reflects on past break-up with now-wife Emma Hewitt

Jason Isaacs and his now-wife, Emma Hewitt, briefly broke up seven years into their relationship.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the British actor explained that his past addiction to alcohol and drugs had affected their relationship.

"Well, we did break up for a while," the 62-year-old revealed. "Seven-year itch, you know. She left me for a while. I forced her to leave me because I was a zombie."

However, The White Lotus actor also shared that Hewitt had "stuck around" during some of the darkest periods of his life.

"It's the odd thing where I put on a show to the world when what I really wanted to do was get home, shut the front door, and get as close to a coma as I possibly could," he told the publication. "She's the only one who saw how dark I was."

He added, "And she stuck around, and thank God she did."

Isaacs and Hewitt eventually married in 2001 and went on to have two daughters, Lily and Ruby.

Elsewhere in the interview, Isaacs, who got sober in 1998, explained that he could still perform well while using substances.

"Actors can be drunk, they can be on drugs, they can be incredibly terribly behaved," he said. "It's one of those professions. As long as you can do what they require between action and cut, the rest of the behaviour is overlooked."

The Harry Potter actor then clarified that, although he "wasn't terribly behaved", he wished he had been more present.

"My brain was in a Magimix," he stated. "One of my great regrets, apart from wasting 20 years of my life in many areas, is that I didn't connect with and find the time to engage with so many of the lovely people who I had ignored or dismissed or hid from in my trailer."