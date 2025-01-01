Elliot Page reveals first public relationship since transitioning

Elliot Page has revealed his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man.

The star, who came out as transgender in 2020, has revealed he is in a relationship with actress Julia Shiplett, who stars in Amazon Prime sitcom Overcompensating.

Elliot, 38, took to Instagram to celebrate Pride Month, and shared a photo of him and Julia cuddling. In the caption, he added a rainbow and a double heart emoji.

Julia also took to Instagram, sharing a photo of a shirtless Elliot, and writing, "happy prideee."

Before undergoing his transition, Elliot had a career as Ellen Page.

She married Emma Portner in 2018, who supported Elliot when he came out as trans.

Although Julia is the first public relationship Elliot has had since transitioning, he has previously revealed that since his transition he finally feels relaxed about dating.

"It's the most fun I've ever had dating," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023.

"Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I'm not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way."

Elliot is currently filming an adaptation of The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o. The movie is due to be released in 2026.