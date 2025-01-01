Kate Hudson encouraged to 'divorce' her parents to further her career

Kate Hudson has told how she almost "divorced" her parents as a young actress.

The Running Point star, who is Goldie Hawn's daughter and Kurt Russell's stepdaughter, has revealed she was encouraged to become emancipated from her parents as a young actress, so she could work.

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult," she said at the Newport Beach TV Fest.

"My mom was like, 'No, never happening,' but then I got the 'Party of Five' and it was so great," she said.

Kate, 46, got a guest role on the hit show in 1994.

"I was 16 and obsessed with 'Party of Five,' so walking onto that set was like, I couldn't believe that I was going to have a guest role on it, a day player role," she said. "I was like, oh. It was so fun."

Goldie Hawn has spoken openly about her daughter's struggle to become known for her own talents at the beginning of her career.

"I told her, 'The truth of the matter is we have to embrace each other. I mean, yes, you're gonna talk about me, and one day I'm going to talk about you. And I'm gonna be Katie's mother, and that could be pretty cool,'" she said on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast last year.

The mother and daughter are known for their close relationship.

"I live seven blocks from my mom now, and she comes over every day," Kate told the Los Angeles Times in February.