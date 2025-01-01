Cynthia Erivo keeps mistakenly claiming she went to school with Jonathan Bailey

Cynthia Erivo keeps mistakenly telling people she went to drama school with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey because she feels like they've known each other for years.

Despite both working regularly in London theatre and appearing in the same TV show, Chewing Gum, the British actors didn't meet each other until they began rehearsals for the Wicked movie, in which they play love interests Elphaba and Fiyero.

They clicked instantly during rehearsals and developed such a bond that Erivo became convinced that they went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London together.

"I keep making the mistake and saying that he went to (RADA)," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "In my head, I feel I've known him for such a long time that in my head we went to the same school. One day, he was like, 'Cyn, you keep telling people that we went to RADA together, but I didn't go to RADA.'"

Bailey, whose theatre credits include Company, Les Misérables and Richard II, never trained at a drama school as he was discovered by the Royal Shakespeare Company at a ballet class at the age of seven and cast in the 1995 London theatre production of A Christmas Carol.

Praising her co-star's work ethic, Erivo continued, "He loves working. Loves it! He's always searching for something, but he's playful at the same time, so the air is always light when you're around him."

Bailey, 37, and Erivo, 38, have already filmed the second part of the Wicked movie musical. They will be seen as Fiyero and Elphaba once again in Wicked: For Good when it opens in cinemas in November.