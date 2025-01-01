Elliot Page feels "so grateful" to be transgender.

The Canadian actor came out as transgender in December 2020 and has since become a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

In a conversation with transgender artist Star Amerasu for Interview Magazine, Page insisted they feel "grateful" to be trans, despite how the community is often treated by society at large.

"Despite everything going on in the world, I feel so grateful to be trans," The Umbrella Academy star shared. "I feel so solid and grounded and present in a way that I really never imagined possible."

Although he still has days when he lacks confidence, Page knows his life has changed "for the better".

"Of course, there's going to be days where we feel overwhelmed and affected, but I just cling to that feeling that - pardon the pun - absolutely transformed my life for the better," the 38-year-old told Amerasu. "I'm like, 'I'm not going to let you take that feeling away.'"

Transgender rights in the U.S. are continuously evolving, with new laws denying transgender people certain medical care and targeting bathroom use.

During this trying time, the Inception star is focusing on "connecting" with his community.

"I'll approach this moment and all these issues with those feelings of love and hope and empathy," the actor said. "It's about connecting with the community, being there for one another, and helping each other grow and thrive."