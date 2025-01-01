Allison Williams considering starting own production company

Allison Williams is considering starting her own production company.

The Girls actress helped produce her 2022 horror movie M3GAN and its upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0, and she has since become more involved as a producer on her subsequent projects, Regretting You and Kill Me.

Williams explained to The Hollywood Reporter that she likes being an actress and a producer on each project and hopes to have her own company "someday".

"I've been thinking about it lately, especially now that, as a kind of rule, I don't really do anything that I'm not also producing," she shared. "I love doing the (acting-producing) combination, and I love doing it exactly how I've been doing it, without having to worry about raising money or running a company. But it would be a really fun adventure to do that at some point in the near future."

However, the Get Out star noted that she doesn't have the "bandwidth" to set up a company currently because she's so busy pulling double duty on three films and is heavily involved in every aspect of the process.

Williams continued, "I feel so lucky to be in a position where I can have a seat at every production meeting table and a position on every email thread. I'm always like, 'Put me on everything. I want to know everything, seriously.' And then I also get to do my job on camera, so it feels like I won the lottery in a way."

During the interview, the 37-year-old also shared her hopes of producing a third M3GAN film and completing a trilogy.

"I certainly don't feel like I'm done making these movies with these people and this tonal landscape and the subject matter. So, yeah, I have been dreaming of a third, for sure," she stated.

M3GAN 2.0 is in cinemas now.