Cory Monteith's parents die weeks apart

Cory Monteith's parents have died, just weeks apart.

The late Glee star's mother passed away less than a month after his father died.

Ann Marie McGregor was 74 when she passed away on 18 June, with her obituary sharing she was in hospital for an illness.

"Ann enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage," the memorial read. "Ann was a person of strong character and she carried that throughout her life."

The obituary also offered thanks to Ann's "close friends and acquaintances" who had "been there to support her over the years".

Ann died weeks after her ex-husband, Cory's father Joe Monteith, passed away on 12 May, aged 75.

"Joe will forever be remembered by friends and family for his witty sense of humour and love for baseball," his obituary read.

It also stated he had, "created a beautiful life in which he was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandparent, and great grandparent".

While Joe and Cory were estranged for much of the actor's life, they reconciled two years before Cory's death from a mixed drug and alcohol toxicity in 2013.

Ann was open about her grief after losing her son.

"I still can't pick up the pieces," she told People Magazine, five years after Cory's death. "My world totally stopped. And I'm a different person than I was before."