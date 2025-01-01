Charlize Theron slams Jeffrey Bezos' wedding spectacle

Charlize Theron has slammed the spectacle around Jeffrey Bezos' Venice wedding.

The Oscar winner revealed she was impressed by the Amazon boss's Italian nuptials.

Speaking at an LA fundraising event for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, Charlize, 49, joked she and the assembled crowd were the few from Hollywood who had missed out on an invitation to 61-year-old Jeff's lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez, 55, which took place in Venice, Italy on Saturday night.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," Charlize quipped, adding, "but that's OK because they suck and we're cool."

She went on to thank the audience for supporting her nonprofit, explaining she believed there had never been a more important time to try to do good in the world, "especially when the world feels like it's burning because it is."

"Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we're moving backwards fast," the Fast X star declared.

"Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women's rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn't just policy, it's personal."

As attendees applauded, Charlize added, "Yeah, f**k them".