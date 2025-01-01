Dick Van Dyke drops out of fan event amid 'bad day'

Dick Van Dyke was forced to drop out of a public appearance over the weekend due to experiencing a "bad day".

The 99-year-old had been scheduled to attend a comedy and fan event called Vandy Camp at Malibu High School in California on Saturday afternoon.

However, Dick's wife, Arlene Silver, took to the stage amid the celebration to share that the Hollywood icon was not "up to" appearing as planned.

"I'm sorry," she said, according to USA Today. "When you're 99-and-a-half years old, you have good days and bad days, and when you're 40 years old, you have good days and bad days. Unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

Arlene didn't divulge any further details about Dick's condition.

Though she promised fans that the Mary Poppins star was watching the livestream at home.

And during the Q&A segment, Arlene asked participants to "tell Dick, who's watching, what he means to you".

Accordingly, one fan praised, "We all are very inspired by you and what you do."

Earlier this year, Dick credited his longevity to going to the gym three times a week.

"I'm almost 100. This is insane," he told Ted Danson during an appearance on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast. "Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?' I've always exercised three days a week.

"We go to the gym still, and I think that's why I'm not stove up like my equals," The Dick Van Dyke Show star joked.