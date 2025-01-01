Kim Kardashian gushes over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'magical' wedding

Kim Kardashian has praised Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's extravagant nuptials.

The reality TV star was among the celebrity guests at the Amazon founder and former journalist's three-day wedding celebrations held in Venice, Italy over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after Jeff and Lauren tied the knot, Kim reposted some behind-the-scenes snaps from Vogue's June 2025 digital cover story.

"What a beautiful bride you are," she praised, tagging the 55-year-old. "We all cried watching you walk down the (aisle) in pure bliss!"

Kim went on to share some details about the lavish wedding, which was held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

"The forest where u got married was magical but the love we all felt in the room is what we will never forget and why we all love and support you both so much (sic)," the 44-year-old continued. "Forever rooting for the happiest couple! You deserve it all!"

Other guests at the wedding included Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

In addition, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Usher, and Leonardo DiCaprio attended the spectacle.

And an interview with Vogue, Lauren explained that she chose a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana lace mermaid-style dress for the ceremony because it made her feel like a "princess".

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told the fashion magazine.

Jeff, 61, and Lauren got engaged in May 2023.