Rob Lowe teases St Elmo's Fire sequel

Rob Lowe believes it is a "super valid" time to make a sequel to St. Elmo's Fire.

The 61-year-old actor starred in the original 1985 movie - which followed a group of graduates as they adjusted to life after college - as William 'Billy' Hicks and he's set to reprise the role of his saxophone-playing alter ego for a second movie, and he's insisted it is a great time in the characters' lives to see what they are doing now.

He told People magazine: "We're working on the script, and it's really getting good.

"I think it's super valid to revisit those characters that continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life, because arguably this chapter of life is every bit as interesting and fraught as — 'What do I do when I get out of college?' "

The Brat Pack film was directed by the late Joel Schumacher and also starred Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham.

Andrew previously claimed the idea of a St. Elmo's Fire sequel gets discussed "all the time".

He told People at the time: "I think 30, 20, even 10 years ago, people would probably [have] said no. But now I think, again, as you get older, you kind of look back on these things with a certain affection and there's nothing to prove to anyone."

Andrew - who played journalist Kevin Dolenz - admitted three years ago that he wanted to reconnect with all of his co-stars because they had all gone their "separate ways" since the film was released.

He told Hollywood Life: "I want to talk to all of them. It’s so interesting. We’ve all gone our separate ways. It’s been so long ago, and yet we’re still so indelibly linked, certainly in a way that I’m not with other actors I did movies with 10 years ago, 20 years ago, you know what I mean? It’s something we’ve carried through in common even though we don’t know each other in a certain way. I don’t know if the other guys do know each other, but I’d love to see all of them again. But that just tells you I’m getting old. I’d love to see them all again and sit down and be like, “Dude, what was that?” I think that’d be kind of great."

In June last year, Deadline confirmed the sequel was in the works at Sony Pictures, with the project described at the time as being in early development.