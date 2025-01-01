Kyle MacLachlan 'would love' to reprise Sex and the City role for And Just Like That...

Kyle MacLachlan has insisted he "would love" to reprise his Sex and the City character for And Just Like That... if the storyline is right.

The Twin Peaks actor portrayed Trey MacDougal, the first husband of Kristin Davis's Charlotte York, on the HBO comedy-drama series from 2000 until 2002.

Previously, Davis revealed MacLachlan had turned down an opportunity to appear on the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That..., and during a recent interview for Us Weekly, he maintained there is still a possibility that he will make a cameo.

"Listen, I would love to come back and have fun," the 66-year-old said. "And what they suggested to me, I said, 'I think there should be more.' So, I just said, 'I wonder, if the relationship that Charlotte and Trey had demands a little more than their first idea.'"

MacLachlan didn't share any further details on what the writers had originally pitched to him.

However, he does have some ideas on what cardiologist MacDougal would be doing nowadays.

"It'd be very interesting," he continued. "I had suggested that Trey has maybe moved to Napa (Valley, California) and has a very successful winery and label there - you can see where I'm going with this. But no, I actually haven't said anything yet. Regardless. The show's doing great. They're all lovely. And I adore them."

Also featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, the third season of And Just Like That... began airing in May.

Meanwhile, MacLachlan's next project is a podcast titled What Are We Even Doing?

The show is set to drop in September.