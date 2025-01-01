Henry Golding calls James Bond role 'every actor's nightmare'

Henry Golding has described the role of James Bond as "every actor's kind of nightmare".

The British star has admitted that he wouldn't want the highly coveted film role because it comes with too much "cultural pressure" and there's not much room for actors to try something new with the spy character.

"I think that's every actor's kind of nightmare," the Crazy Rich Asians star told People. "But at the same time, (you're) also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise."

He added, "Maybe I'm just a p**sy. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure."

Golding then indicated that he would prefer to play another 007 agent in the same world as Bond.

"Why can't they bring out more agents or more 00s?" he asked. "I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation."

Daniel Craig played the character for five films until 2021's No Time to Die. The rumours about the next Bond have been ongoing for years, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba typically leading the conversation.

Development on the next film is currently underway with Dune director Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

His outing, which is the 26th in the franchise, will be the first since Amazon MGM Studios were given full creative control by longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in February.

A release date has yet to be announced.