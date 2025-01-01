Vin Diesel teases return of Paul Walker's character in final Fast & Furious film

Vin Diesel has teased that Paul Walker's character will return in the final Fast & Furious film.

The action star appeared at FuelFest, a car show co-founded by Paul Walker's brother Cody, in California over the weekend and confirmed that the eleventh and final Fast film will be released in April 2027.

He also revealed that it will be filmed in Los Angeles, return to its street-racing origins, and feature Brian O'Conner, who was played by Walker until his death in 2013.

"The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast and Furious (in) April 2027?'" Diesel told the cheering crowd, according to footage posted on social media. "I said, 'Under three conditions.' First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! Oh, this is good, you wanna know what the third thing was? The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner. That is what you're gonna get in the finale!"

Diesel, who has played Dominic 'Dom' Toretto since the 2001 original, was joined on stage by Cody Walker and his co-star Tyrese Gibson.

Cody and his brother Caleb served as stand-ins for their late sibling Paul to help finish 2015's Furious 7 after the actor died in the middle of production. Visual effects were also used to complete certain scenes for the film, which concluded with Brian retiring from the team and Dom and Brian driving off in separate directions.

It is unclear how Brian will return in the final film, which follows 2023's Fast X.

In addition to Diesel and Gibson, the next chapter is expected to star usual cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel.