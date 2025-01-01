Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber 'in the process' of expanding family

Lena Dunham has revealed she and her husband, Luis Felber, are "in the process" of expanding their family.

The Girls actress and creator underwent a hysterectomy at the age of 31 to end years of excruciating pain in her battle with endometriosis.

Because she cannot get pregnant following her surgery, Dunham, 39, and her musician husband are looking at "new ways" to become parents.

Speaking about the operation and her family plans, Dunham told The Sunday Times, "I thought I would have the opportunity to experience my fertility and my cycle waning and it never was. Instead it was a very quick, sharp cut-off... I will say we're in the process of expanding our family in new ways."

She declined to specify details, but added, "I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it."

The writer was set up on a date with the British musician in February 2021 and they got married later that year. They currently live in London with two dogs and five cats, but hope to one day live on a farm with their kids.

"In the long term our big dream is to have a farm situation in the countryside," she shared. "And children with British accents skipping off to school in little hats and uniforms. It's too charming!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Dunham shared that she was glad she met Felber, also 39, when they were older and wiser.

"Whenever I look at old photos of Lou, I just think he would have ruined my life in my twenties," she stated. "We would have spent an afternoon together and it would have been the best time of my life and I never would have heard from him again. And then he would have popped up six months later being like, 'I'm back from tour.'"

The couple's love story has inspired the new romantic comedy series, Too Much, which will debut on Netflix on 10 July.