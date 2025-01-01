Taraji P. Henson sets Broadway debut

Taraji P. Henson is preparing to make her Broadway debut.

The Hidden Figures actress is set to appear in a new production of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone next spring.

It has also been announced that comedian Cedric the Entertainer, best known for his role in the sitcom The Neighborhood, will star alongside Henson.

Directed by Debbie Allen and produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, the revival will open at a Shubert theatre which is yet to be confirmed.

This will mark Henson's Broadway debut, while Cedric made his Broadway debut in 2008 in American Buffalo. The pair will play the roles of Seth and Bertha Holly, a married couple.

Set in Pittsburgh in 1911, the play tells the story of Seth and Bertha, who run a boarding house for travellers navigating the turbulence of the Great Migration.

In a new statement, producer Moreland said that he and the production team are "honoured" to be reviving the play of renowned playwright Wilson.

"We are truly honored to return to August Wilson's legacy," he said. "Joe Turner's Come and Gone is Wilson's seminal masterpiece - an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope.

The producer continued, "With Debbie Allen's visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it."

Moreland's recent productions include The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, as well as a production of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.