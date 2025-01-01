The Devil Wears Prada 2 begins filming

Filming has started onThe Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 2006 film - which is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Lauren Weisberger - followed Anne Hathaway as an aspiring journalist who starts working for formidable Runway magazine boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), and now the cast have reportedly started work on the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting is now "heading into production" with filming planned in New York and Italy, and Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have also returned to their roles as Emily Charlton and Nigel respectively.

What's more, the outlet also claims that Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast.

The news comes just weeks after Blunt - who played an overly-ambitious employee at the ficitonal fashion magazine - teased that filming would commence in July and that there would be some "beef" between her alter-ego and Streep's character.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "[Streep and I are] so mean to each other in every movie [they] do".

"We always have beef with each other. I don't know what it is. Let's hope we remedy it. I'm not sure!"

But in reality, the actress admitted that she has no clue what the character of Emily is up to now as she remained coy about gving away any plot details.

She said: "I don't know. Where is [Emily]? I don't know

"Can you tell I'm skirting the issue? Can you tell I'm not telling you anything?"

Blunt also noted that she had no idea that she would ever return to the role that started her career almost 20 years ago.

She said: "No. Twenty years ago, in a blink, it's gone by."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on July 1 2026.