Rosie O'Donnell speaks out against Jeff Bezos wedding: 'It turns my stomach'

Rosie O'Donnell has spoken out against Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

The former talk show host took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the extravagant nuptials that took place over the weekend in Venice. The celebrations were rumoured to cost $50 million. (£36.4 million)

"The BEZOS wedding," the 63-year-old said on Monday. "It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it."

She went on to criticise some of the celebrities who attended, including Oprah Winfrey.

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos," she questions. "Really - how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

She then called Sanchez, 55, a "fake fem bot wife" before singing the praises of Bezos' first wife, MacKenzie Scot, who he divorced in 2019.

"Who looks like that," she said of Sanchez. "Why would he choose her. After the salt of the earth Mackenzie."

She continued, "Sold his soul. Is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling. At all his conquests."

Other stars who attended the wedding included Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, and the Kardashians.