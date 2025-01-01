Kate Hudson wanted to divorce her parents at 16

Kate Hudson wanted to divorce her parents when she was 16 years old.

The Bride Wars star was ready to emancipate herself from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, but was persuaded against it.

Kate, 46, explained she had been instructed to file for a legal separation from her parents when she was 16, in order to secure a small role as an actress.

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult," she told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.

While screen legend Goldie, 79, was battling to convince her daughter that legal emancipation was a bad idea, a new opportunity arose that settled the discussion.

"My mom was like, 'No, never happening,' but then I got the Party of Five and it was so great," Kate recalled.

The new role was a minor part on the popular TV teen drama Party of Five, which aired for six seasons from 1994-2000.

"I was 16 and obsessed with Party of Five, so walking onto that set was like, I couldn't believe that I was going to have a guest role on it, a day player role," she said. "I was like, oh. It was so fun."