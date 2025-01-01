Rosie O'Donnell leads celebrities slamming Jeff Bezos wedding

Rosie O'Donnell has led a wave of celebrities slamming Jeffrey Bezos' lavish nuptials.

The comedian and others took issue with the Amazon founder's extravagant Italian celebrations for his wedding to Lauren Sanchez over the weekend.

"The Bezos' wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it," Rosie, 63 wrote in a social media post, before questioning talk-show mogul Oprah Winfrey's attendance at the Venice nuptials.

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

She went on to criticise 55-year-old Lauren's physical appearance, comparing her unfavourably to Jeff's first wife, MacKenzie Scott.

"And his fake fem bot wife who looks like that," Rosie wrote. "Why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie? Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests."

Former CBS News anchor Katie Couric, 68, also took aim at Lauren, homing in on her wedding attire.

"Welcome to the eighties - when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," she wrote. "Apparently, tacky is back."

Mia Farrow, 80, opted to support MacKenzie directly, praising her philanthropic efforts.

"How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos's first wife & mother of his 4 children). As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations," she wrote.