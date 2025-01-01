James Gunn: Adria Arjona would be a 'great' Wonder Woman

James Gunn believes Adria Arjona would be a "great" Wonder Woman.

The 58-year-old filmmaker and his long-time producer Peter Safran became co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2022 and he recently sparked speculation he would be casting the Hit-Man star as the Amazon warrior princess after following her on social media.

And while James insisted he wasn't making a statement with his social media activity, he acknowledged Adria - who he worked with in 2016 when she starred in 2016's The Belko Experiment, which he wrote and produced - would be a great addition to the DC Universe.

He told Extra: “I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.' She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.

“She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

Earlier this year, Adria hinted she'd like to work with James in the DC Universe.

Asked about the director's follow, she told CinemaBlend: “I love James Gunn. He gave me my first movie ever, which was like my first studio movie, so I owe him a lot.”

And questioned as to whether the social media connection meant anything, the 33-year-old star crossed her fingers and said: "I don't know."

Adria previously admitted that she'd like to be more "strategic" in her career decisions.

She told Empire: "I wish I was more of a strategic actor when it comes to making choices. But I’m just more excited by the women that I get to embody."

Adria starred alongside Glen Powell in the 2023 rom-com Hit Man, and the actress recalled quickly developing a strong "chemistry" with her co-star.

Speaking about her initial meeting with Glen, she told Empire: "It was supposed to be a one-hour meeting. We ended up talking for five hours.

"Chemistry comes from trust, and I think from our first meeting I just knew I could trust [Glen]. We created a space for us to play and be weird and sexy and funny."

Hit Man was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater - whose previous directing credits include Boyhood, School of Rock, and Everybody Wants Some!! - and Adria still remembers feeling anxious about meeting the filmmaker for the first time.

Recalling details of their first-ever Zoom call, the movie star shared: "My hands were sweaty. I was really trying to play it cool and that lasted for about ten minutes."