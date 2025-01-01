James Gunn addresses rumour he's cast Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman

James Gunn has addressed speculation that he has cast Adria Arjona as the next Wonder Woman.

Fans began speculating that the director and DC Studios boss had cast the Andor star as the superhero in his new DC Universe after they noticed that he followed her on Instagram.

When asked about the rumours in an interview with Extra, the Superman writer/director explained that he has been following Arjona for years.

"I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out (and said), 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way," he shared.

"But she was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn't just follow her. People just notice these things all the time."

Arjona, who starred in 2016's The Belko Experiment, which Gunn wrote and produced, previously addressed the rumours in April.

"I love James Gunn," the Blink Twice star told CinemaBlend. "He gave me my first movie ever, which was like my first studio movie, so I owe him a lot."

When asked if Gunn following her on Instagram meant anything, Arjona crossed her fingers and said, "I don't know."

If she is cast as Wonder Woman, the Hit Man actress would take over from Gal Gadot, who played the Amazonian warrior from 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice until her cameos in Shazam! Fury of Gods and The Flash in 2023.

Gunn's new DC Universe kicks off with Superman, which comes to cinemas on 11 July.