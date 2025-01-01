Adrian Grenier not returning for The Devil Wears Prada sequel - report

Adrian Grenier will reportedly not be involved in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The stars of the 2006 original - Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci - are reuniting with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna for the sequel, which went into production on Monday.

The full supporting cast has yet to be announced; however, sources have told Entertainment Weekly that Grenier will not be part of the follow-up.

The Entourage star played Hathaway's on-screen boyfriend, Nate Cooper, who has been dubbed the "real villain" of The Devil Wears Prada in more recent years.

In a 2021 oral history, Grenier acknowledged that Nate was "very selfish and self-involved" and didn't support his girlfriend's journalism career.

"I might've been as immature as him at the time, so I personally couldn't see his shortcomings," he told EW. "But after time to reflect and much deliberation, I've come to realise the truth in that perspective."

The first film followed Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, as she began a new job as an assistant to the ice-cold editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) at Runway fashion magazine. Andy and Nate's relationship soured as her career progressed, and they later agreed to keep in touch as friends after he got a job in Boston.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps; however, it will reportedly follow Priestly as she navigates the decline of print journalism.

Blunt will reprise her role as Priestly's former assistant Emily Charlton alongside Tucci as Runway's fashion director Nigel and new addition, Kenneth Branagh, as Priestley's husband.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 1 May 2026.