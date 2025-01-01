Susan Sarandon 'terrified but excited' to make London stage debut

Susan Sarandon is set to make her London stage debut later this year.

The Thelma & Louise actress is set to star in Tracy Letts' drama Mary Page Marlowe at The Old Vic theatre in September.

She and Andrea Riseborough will play the titular character at different ages alongside other actresses in the production, which spans 70 years in the life of an accountant and mother of two in Ohio.

"I'm so honoured to be asked to be in a play during Matthew Warchus' final season at The Old Vic. Terrified but excited," the Oscar winner said in a statement.

The 78-year-old has appeared on stage on and off Broadway several times since her debut in 1972 in An Evening with Richard Nixon and... She most recently tread the boards in Jesse Eisenberg's play Happy Talk in 2019.

Mary Page Marlowe also marks Riseborough's first time on the stage after 15 years, following her run alongside Kenneth Branagh in Ivanov in 2008. The Oscar-nominated actress previously worked with the theatre's artistic director, Matthew Warchus, on the Matilda the Musical film in 2022.

"It's an honour to be taking on the role of Mary - amongst others - in Tracy Letts' poignant play, alongside the extraordinary Susan Sarandon," she added. "I'm so very grateful to be working with Matthew again and thrilled to finally work at the Old Vic, a beautiful space."

The production, which is the U.K. premiere of Mary Page Marlowe, will run from 23 September to 1 November.