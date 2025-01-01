Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrate her 'loving and supportive' father

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have thrown a dinner party for her "loving" father, Nelson Peltz.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress posted a slideshow of photos from a recent event held in honour of her billionaire businessman dad, who turned 83 on 24 June.

In the snaps, Nicola and her husband Brooklyn are seen smiling for the camera as they pose alongside Nelson.

"Happy birthday dad! i am so lucky to be your daughter, you're the most loving and supportive father i could ever dream of," she wrote in the caption. "I love you more than i could ever begin to express - you're the wind beneath my wings. i loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support (sic)."

On Nelson's actual birthday, entrepreneur Brooklyn also wished his father-in-law a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you (red heart emoji)," he commented alongside a family photo.

The heartfelt messages come amid ongoing rumours suggesting Brooklyn and Nicola have had a falling out with his famous family.

The pair didn't attend David's 50th birthday celebrations at the beginning of May and the 26-year-old has not yet publicly commented on the news that the sportsman will receive a knighthood.

Representatives for all parties, including his mother Victoria Beckham, have not yet responded to the reports.

Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, tied the knot in 2022.