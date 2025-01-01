Olivia Munn 'had nothing to do with' ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers's rumoured family rift

Olivia Munn has made rare comments about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

The Your Friends & Neighbors actress dated the National Football League (NFL) quarterback from 2014 until 2017.

Referencing Aaron during an appearance on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Olivia recalled how she found it difficult when sports fans blamed her for errors the athlete made on the field.

"During the time that I was with him, he had three Hail Marys, I think two NFC championships - not wins - but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard," she said, according to Us Weekly. "No one would want to talk about that. I didn't get credit for any of the wins."

In addition, Olivia noted that it was tough for her when people claimed she was the reason for a rumoured rift between Aaron and his family.

"There's this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me," the 44-year-old continued. "It became this whole big thing, and people were like, 'I can't believe her, she's keeping this family apart.'

"People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I'm not saying because it's not my story to tell."

Elsewhere in the chat, Olivia noted she was grateful that Aaron addressed the rumours in a 2024 book about his life.

"Thank God somebody had read it and said, 'Oh, wait! Aaron speaks,'" she shared. "You've been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don't want that answer. I was really grateful that he did that. Even if people didn't want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said."

Olivia is now married to comedian John Mulaney, with who she shares son Malcolm, three, and nine-month-old daughter Méi.