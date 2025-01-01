Olivia Munn claims The Newsroom director tried to sabotage film opportunity

Olivia Munn has claimed a director on The Newsroom once tried to sabotage one of her film prospects.

The actress, who played Sloan Sabbith on all three seasons of the TV show between 2012 and 2014, revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that she repeatedly butted heads with a director who "came in multiple times" to helm episodes.

The 44-year-old then claimed that the director tried to ruin her chances of landing a movie role by telling the studio that she was difficult to work with.

"I was on the one-yard line for the movie and my manager calls me and says, 'Hey, you're gonna get the role. But first, I guess there's another director who they know and he says that on The Newsroom, you were late all the time and really combative,'" Munn said.

"I lived seven minutes from (The Newsroom set). I was never late. I was like, 'I know who this is.' He just was trying to bash me. And I told my reps, 'Please tell the directors this.' And then I still got the role."

Munn, who did not reveal the movie project, added, "But I will always remember that just because of our conflicts of how we approached a role, he wanted to ruin my chances of getting anything else."

She explained she often "fought back" against the director's vision for her character, particularly the fact that she was expected to carry the bulk of Sloan's romance storyline with Thomas Sadoski's character Don Keefer.

The Your Friends and Neighbors star then recalled how their difficult dynamic made her realise what she wanted from her career.

"Obviously, when you start in this business, there is the hope of making your mark and getting to a certain place. But this kind of dynamic that I had experienced for so long has really changed the way that I think about my career and what I want," Munn shared. "And I truly just wanna do great work that I'm happy with. And I wanna live an easy, happy life. I don't need to get to the next echelon."