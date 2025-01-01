Keith Urban ends interview after question about Nicole Kidman sex scenes

Keith Urban appeared to end a recent radio interview when he was asked about his wife Nicole Kidman's sex scenes.

During an appearance on Australian radio show Hayley & Max in the Morning on Tuesday, the Australian country music star seemingly terminated the interview when he was asked about his wife.

Hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford had informed Urban that they were going to ask him a "very tricky ... deeply personal question".

Peterson then admitted that she was uncomfortable with the question, after which Burford took over and asked Urban for his thoughts on his 58-year-old actress wife's on-screen sex scenes.

"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" he asked, referring to Kidman's 2024 romantic comedy A Family Affair, in which Efron, 37, also starred.

Urban did not respond to the question, after which a producer on the show announced that the Blue Ain't Your Color hitmaker and his team had disconnected from the video call.

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question," the producer said.

Peterson then claimed that she "knew" he wouldn't want to answer the question, adding, "He doesn't like talking about his wife. Because it's private, he doesn't like talking about that. Oh no! He hates us!"

Urban has not yet commented on the incident.

The country singer and the Big Little Lies actress have been married since 2006. They have two children together, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.