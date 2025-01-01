Keith Urban 'disconnected from Zoom' interview after being asked about Nicole Kidman's movie sex scene

Keith Urban was 'disconnected from Zoom' after being asked about Nicole Kidman's movie sex scenes in an interview.

The singer appeared to end an interview after being asked a personal question.

The star was chatting to Australian radio hosts Hayley & Max in the Morning in a segment called Wall of Truth, where they ask their guests a "very tricky" and "deeply personal" question.

"When I was coming up with something to ask you, Keith Urban, if you happen to play this game, the first thing I thought of, with your beautiful wife Nicole Kidman being on so many great movies, TV shows all the time... I watched a movie with her and Zac Efron recently, A Family Affair," Max said.

"And I thought, 'What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?'"

When the question was over, a voice said that the 57-year-old star had been "disconnected from Zoom," adding, "I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question."

However, People later reported that a source revealed, "Keith did not hang up, period. He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger."

Nicole, 58, starred opposite Zac, 37, in A Family Affair, in June 2024.

Nicole and Keith were married in 2006.