Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wine sells out in under an hour

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new line of Rosé wine sold out in under an hour today.

The entrepreneur added a Napa Valley Rosé to her As Ever lifestyle range this week, with all available bottles selling out in less than one hour after they became available to the public.

Launching at 11 am Eastern Standard Time in the US, the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé was sold out before noon.

Costing $30 (£22) per bottle, the wine could only be purchased in packs of three, six or a full case of 12 bottles.

The lifestyle brand's media release ahead of the wine launch described the booze as "a bespoke blend" of grapes with "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish".

"Designed for summer's best moments," the marketing materials added, "from lunches that turn into dinners and sun-drenched weekends where the only thing louder than the music is the laughter."

Some followers were sceptical about the success of the launch, querying whether many bottles had been made available for purchase.

"80% chance there were only (a) few bottles on sale to begin with in order to market it as a success that it sold out fast," one suggested on the RoyalsGossip Reddit forum.

Meghan, 43, has plans to launch further additions to the As Ever wine range, including a Champagne-style sparkling wine.

"This debut rosé marks the beginning of As Ever's thoughtful expansion into wine," the As Ever brand statement declared, "with a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine planned for the near future and additional varietals to follow."