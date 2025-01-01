Jennifer Aniston to lead TV series inspired by Jennette McCurdy's memoir

Jennifer Aniston is to star in a TV series inspired by Jennette McCurdy's bestselling coming-of-age memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

On Tuesday, producers at Apple TV+ announced they are working on a 10-episode series based on the former iCarly star's 2022 book, in which she described the pressures she faced as a child actress and the abusive behaviour of her since-deceased mother.

Aniston has signed on to portray McCurdy's mother, Debra McCurdy, in the show.

"I'm Glad My Mom Died is a heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of McCurdy's struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother," a summary reads. "The dramedy will centre on the co-dependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kids' show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as 'a starlet's mother,' set to be played by Aniston."

McCurdy will write, executive produce, and showrun the project along with Ari Katcher.

"So excited + honored that i get to create, write, and showrun this show and work with this incredible group of people," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram following the news.

No other casting details were announced.

Aniston will also serve as an executive producer via Echo Films, as will Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan and Stacy Greenberg for Merman, as well as Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap.

The former Friends actress already has a relationship with Apple TV+ thanks to her ongoing drama, The Morning Show.

Season four of the hit series is set to drop on 17 September.