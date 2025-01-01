Perez Hilton and Candace Owens subpoenaed in Lively-Baldoni case

Blake Lively's lawyers have reportedly subpoenaed several content creators in an effort to prove Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her.

Last December, the actress sued co-star Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the drama It Ends with Us, which he also directed.

Lively also claimed the 41-year-old orchestrated a smear campaign against her around the film's release in August 2024. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

In the latest update in the case, editors at TMZ reported on Tuesday that high-profile influencers Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and Andy Signore have been subpoenaed to turn over any communications they had with Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios production company.

Citing sources, the subpoenas may be related to a judge's recent order that Lively's team can undertake discovery on her allegations against Baldoni.

Representatives for Lively and Baldoni have not yet responded to the report.

Meanwhile, media personality Hilton - real name Mario Lavandeira Jr. - posted a statement on his YouTube channel in which he denied any knowledge of a subpoena.

"This is the first time I am hearing of it, this is not accurate," he said. "I have not been served with anything yet."

In addition, political commentator Owens issued a similar statement to TMZ.

"Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake's team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it. And of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I'll let audiences know on my podcast!" she commented.

Signore's lawyers also denied having been served with any legal process.

Last month, Lively's team scored a win when a judge dismissed Baldoni's $400 million (£295 million) defamation lawsuit against the former Gossip Girl star, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, among others.

The trial for Lively's lawsuit is still slated to begin in March 2026.