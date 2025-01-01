Catherine, Princess of Wales reflects on life after cancer treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales has reflected on life after her cancer treatment.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales resumed her public duties with a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, England.

During her visit, Catherine toured the hospital's specially designed wellbeing garden, created as a restorative space for patients, NHS staff and visitors.

While there, the royal opened up about her own cancer journey and the challenges of recovering after chemotherapy.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," she said. "Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult."

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to," Catherine, 43, continued. "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

She added that having someone to talk through the process with can be "life-changing" for both patients and their families.

Catherine publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, sharing that she would be undergoing chemotherapy. She then spent the remainder of the year out of the public eye.

In September of that year, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had completed her cancer treatment. Four months later, in January, she announced that she was in remission.

During her visit to the hospital, the royal - who is married to Prince William - planted Catherine's Roses, a variety named in her honour by the Royal Horticultural Society.